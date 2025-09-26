What the Options Market Tells Us About BlackBerry

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on BlackBerry (NYSE: BB), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in BB often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for BlackBerry. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 50% bullish and 50% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $63,029, and 9 calls, totaling $575,913.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $3.5 to $6.0 for BlackBerry over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in BlackBerry's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to BlackBerry's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $3.5 to $6.0 over the preceding 30 days.

BlackBerry Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $0.4 $0.38 $0.39 $6.00 $221.7K 1.3K 7.0K BB CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $2.11 $2.05 $2.05 $3.50 $69.6K 2.6K 379 BB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $0.39 $0.38 $0.39 $4.50 $63.0K 832 1.8K BB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/26/25 $0.36 $0.35 $0.36 $4.50 $59.8K 15.1K 816 BB CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $1.25 $1.15 $1.25 $4.00 $56.2K 2.5K 249

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry, once known for being the world's largest smartphone manufacturer, is now exclusively a software provider with a stated goal of end-to-end secure communications for enterprises. The firm provides endpoint management and other secure communications software to enterprises, specializing in regulated industries like government and financial institutions. BlackBerry also has a sizable embedded software business primarily serving the automotive market, with some exposure to the industrial market.

Having examined the options trading patterns of BlackBerry, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of BlackBerry

Currently trading with a volume of 20,867,268, the BB's price is up by 7.53%, now at $5.0.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 83 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About BlackBerry

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $4.87.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from RBC Capital keeps a Sector Perform rating on BlackBerry with a target price of $4. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Baird keeps a Neutral rating on BlackBerry with a target price of $5. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Canaccord Genuity keeps a Hold rating on BlackBerry with a target price of $4.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.