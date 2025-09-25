Spotlight on Insmed: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Insmed. Our analysis of options history for Insmed (NASDAQ: INSM) revealed 29 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 27% of traders were bullish, while 55% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 25 were puts, with a value of $2,613,444, and 4 were calls, valued at $204,739.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $125.0 to $220.0 for Insmed during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Insmed's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Insmed's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $125.0 to $220.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Insmed 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume INSM PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/17/25 $6.4 $5.8 $5.8 $140.00 $483.9K 144 1.3K INSM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $5.0 $2.65 $4.8 $135.00 $320.4K 679 1.0K INSM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $5.9 $4.9 $4.9 $135.00 $252.3K 679 2.0K INSM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $5.6 $5.5 $5.6 $140.00 $192.4K 144 522 INSM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $4.1 $2.5 $4.1 $135.00 $133.2K 679 355

About Insmed

Insmed Inc is a biopharmaceutical company transforming the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. The company's first commercial product is ARIKAYCE (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium Avium Complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options. It is also developing Brensocatib, an oral reversible dipeptidyl peptidase 1 inhibitor for bronchiectasis and other neutrophil-mediated diseases, and Treprostinil Palmitil Inhalation Powder, an inhaled treprostinil prodrug for pulmonary hypertension linked to interstitial lung disease and pulmonary arterial hypertension.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Insmed, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Insmed

Trading volume stands at 1,127,420, with INSM's price down by -3.5%, positioned at $136.06.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 35 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Insmed

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $171.5.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Guggenheim persists with their Buy rating on Insmed, maintaining a target price of $172. * An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Insmed, which currently sits at a price target of $171.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.