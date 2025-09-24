A Closer Look at Fluence Energy's Options Market Dynamics

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Fluence Energy. Our analysis of options history for Fluence Energy FLNC revealed 20 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 45% of traders were bullish, while 45% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $141,485, and 17 were calls, valued at $1,376,193.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $5.0 to $20.0 for Fluence Energy over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Fluence Energy's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Fluence Energy's whale trades within a strike price range from $5.0 to $20.0 in the last 30 days.

Fluence Energy 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FLNC CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $2.8 $2.5 $2.75 $20.00 $275.0K 6.5K 1.1K FLNC CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/17/25 $1.65 $1.5 $1.5 $11.00 $191.8K 8.6K 2.8K FLNC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $2.3 $2.0 $2.0 $11.00 $142.0K 3.6K 1.1K FLNC CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $1.5 $1.15 $1.25 $14.00 $125.0K 1.3K 1.0K FLNC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $1.0 $0.8 $0.96 $13.00 $94.6K 729 1.0K

About Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy Inc is enabling the global clean energy transition with market-leading energy storage products and services, and digital applications for renewables and storage. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from the Americas.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Fluence Energy, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Fluence Energy's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 8,967,831, the price of FLNC is up by 5.09%, reaching $10.73.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 61 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About Fluence Energy

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $8.5.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Neutral rating for Fluence Energy, targeting a price of $9. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Neutral rating for Fluence Energy, targeting a price of $8.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Fluence Energy options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.