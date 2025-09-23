Decoding AutoZone's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on AutoZone.

Looking at options history for AutoZone AZO we detected 8 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 37% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 62% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $367,270 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $307,080.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $2400.0 to $4700.0 for AutoZone over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for AutoZone's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of AutoZone's whale activity within a strike price range from $2400.0 to $4700.0 in the last 30 days.

AutoZone 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AZO PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $264.0 $255.0 $255.0 $4150.00 $255.0K 17 0 AZO CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $1776.0 $1760.6 $1760.6 $2400.00 $176.0K 1 1 AZO PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/17/25 $578.7 $560.0 $578.7 $4700.00 $57.8K 0 5 AZO PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/17/25 $544.0 $526.0 $544.0 $4700.00 $54.4K 0 4 AZO CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/17/25 $82.6 $73.3 $82.6 $4200.00 $41.3K 57 10

About AutoZone

AutoZone operates as a leading retailer of aftermarket automotive parts in the United States. The firm operates more than 6,500 stores domestically, serving the do-it-yourself and commercial (do-it-for-me) end markets. Through its vast store footprint and distribution network, AutoZone manages a wide array of stock-keeping units applicable to numerous vehicle makes and models, providing its consumers with ample product availability. The firm drives traffic by providing superior and convenient customer service as AutoZone's team of knowledgeable staff assists consumers with diagnosing a vehicle's problem, selecting the necessary part for replacement, and occasionally, installation. The company also operates internationally, with more than 800 stores in Mexico and over 100 in Brazil.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with AutoZone, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of AutoZone

Trading volume stands at 40,691, with AZO's price up by 0.37%, positioned at $4136.35.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 0 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for AutoZone

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $4863.2.

* An analyst from Citigroup persists with their Buy rating on AutoZone, maintaining a target price of $4900. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from UBS keeps a Buy rating on AutoZone with a target price of $4925. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Raymond James downgraded its rating to Strong Buy, setting a price target of $4900. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Overweight rating on AutoZone with a target price of $4850. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Wolfe Research lowers its rating to Outperform with a new price target of $4741.

