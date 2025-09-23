A Closer Look at First Solar's Options Market Dynamics

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards First Solar FSLR, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in FSLR usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 12 extraordinary options activities for First Solar. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 25% leaning bullish and 25% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $499,214, and 10 are calls, amounting to $1,898,729.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $210.0 and $380.0 for First Solar, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for First Solar options trades today is 3662.56 with a total volume of 1,586.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for First Solar's big money trades within a strike price range of $210.0 to $380.0 over the last 30 days.

First Solar Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FSLR CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $13.4 $12.95 $13.17 $250.00 $1.2M 6.1K 77 FSLR PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/26/25 $1.57 $1.23 $1.57 $210.00 $455.6K 2.0K 103 FSLR CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/17/25 $9.5 $8.65 $9.0 $225.00 $135.0K 919 160 FSLR CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $45.8 $42.4 $44.0 $240.00 $110.0K 1.5K 0 FSLR CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/21/28 $42.6 $40.0 $41.3 $300.00 $103.2K 14.3K 25

About First Solar

First Solar designs and manufactures solar photovoltaic panels, modules, and systems for use in utility-scale development projects. The company's solar modules use cadmium telluride to convert sunlight into electricity. This is commonly called thin-film technology. First Solar is the world's largest thin-film solar module manufacturer. It has production lines in Vietnam, Malaysia, the United States, and India.

Where Is First Solar Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 185,740, the FSLR's price is up by 1.13%, now at $221.68.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 35 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About First Solar

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $262.0.

An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Overweight rating on First Solar, maintaining a target price of $262.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits.