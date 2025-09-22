Smart Money Is Betting Big In CELH Options

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Celsius Holdings CELH, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in CELH usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 10 extraordinary options activities for Celsius Holdings. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 60% leaning bullish and 30% bearish. Among these notable options, 6 are puts, totaling $391,928, and 4 are calls, amounting to $171,815.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $42.5 to $60.0 for Celsius Holdings over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Celsius Holdings stands at 2008.43, with a total volume reaching 4,453.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Celsius Holdings, situated within the strike price corridor from $42.5 to $60.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Celsius Holdings 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CELH PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $8.5 $8.25 $8.3 $57.50 $107.9K 2.8K 352 CELH PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $2.71 $2.57 $2.71 $45.00 $106.2K 2.0K 403 CELH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $8.75 $8.65 $8.65 $57.50 $82.1K 2.8K 450 CELH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $3.65 $3.55 $3.55 $60.00 $73.1K 6.5K 520 CELH CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/18/26 $15.8 $15.05 $15.43 $42.50 $38.5K 336 25

About Celsius Holdings

Celsius Holdings plays in the energy drink subsegment of the global nonalcoholic beverage market, with 95% of revenue concentrated in North America. Celsius' products contain natural ingredients and a metabolism-enhancing formulation, appealing to fitness and active lifestyle enthusiasts. The firm's portfolio includes its namesake Celsius Originals beverages, Celsius Essentials line (containing aminos), Celsius On-the-Go powder packets, and the recently acquired portfolio of Alani Nu energy drinks and snacks. Celsius dedicates its efforts to branding and innovation, while it largely utilizes third parties for the manufacturing, packaging, and distribution of its products. In 2022, Celsius forged a 20-year distribution agreement with PepsiCo, which holds an 8.5% stake in the business.

In light of the recent options history for Celsius Holdings, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Celsius Holdings's Current Market Status

With a volume of 6,441,713, the price of CELH is down -1.33% at $54.0.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 44 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Celsius Holdings

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $71.4.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Truist Securities persists with their Buy rating on Celsius Holdings, maintaining a target price of $70. * An analyst from Roth Capital persists with their Buy rating on Celsius Holdings, maintaining a target price of $70. * An analyst from Piper Sandler persists with their Overweight rating on Celsius Holdings, maintaining a target price of $69. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Buy rating for Celsius Holdings, targeting a price of $73. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B. Riley Securities keeps a Buy rating on Celsius Holdings with a target price of $75.

