Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on BTI Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on British American Tobacco.

Looking at options history for British American Tobacco BTI we detected 8 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 37% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 62% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $184,652 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $351,656.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $40.0 to $85.0 for British American Tobacco over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for British American Tobacco's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of British American Tobacco's whale trades within a strike price range from $40.0 to $85.0 in the last 30 days.

British American Tobacco 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BTI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $1.65 $1.6 $1.6 $55.00 $145.6K 23 962 BTI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/18/26 $15.0 $14.9 $15.0 $40.00 $99.0K 2.1K 1 BTI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $32.1 $31.3 $32.1 $85.00 $86.6K 378 48 BTI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $1.5 $1.45 $1.45 $60.00 $80.6K 1.8K 556 BTI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/28 $18.3 $16.8 $16.9 $65.00 $37.1K 12 49

About British American Tobacco

The third-largest tobacco company by volume, British American Tobacco sold 518 billion cigarettes in 2024. Its leading brands are Dunhill, Kent, Pall Mall, Lucky Strike, and Rothmans in cigarettes. Its ownership of the Camel, Natural American Spirit, and Newport brands are limited to the US. In next-generation products, the company has the Vuse brand in vaping, Glo in heated tobacco, and Velo in modern oral tobacco. The company also owns a 22.9% stake in ITC limited, the largest Indian cigarette company.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with British American Tobacco, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is British American Tobacco Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 1,995,534, the price of BTI is down by -0.4%, reaching $54.48.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 11 days from now.

What The Experts Say On British American Tobacco

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $62.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Argus Research upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $62.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for British American Tobacco, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.