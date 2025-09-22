What the Options Market Tells Us About NVIDIA

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on NVIDIA NVDA.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with NVDA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 136 uncommon options trades for NVIDIA.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 39% bullish and 46%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 27 are puts, for a total amount of $1,394,731, and 109 are calls, for a total amount of $10,396,367.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $1.0 to $330.0 for NVIDIA over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for NVIDIA's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of NVIDIA's whale activity within a strike price range from $1.0 to $330.0 in the last 30 days.

NVIDIA Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $173.4 $172.85 $173.25 $2.00 $1.3M 9.5K 344 NVDA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/03/25 $71.6 $70.8 $71.22 $105.00 $705.0K 22 102 NVDA CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $173.65 $173.35 $173.36 $2.00 $346.7K 9.5K 1.2K NVDA CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $173.95 $173.35 $173.36 $2.00 $346.7K 9.5K 1.2K NVDA CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $173.6 $173.1 $173.23 $2.00 $346.4K 9.5K 902

About NVIDIA

Nvidia is a leading developer of graphics processing units. Traditionally, GPUs were used to enhance the experience on computing platforms, most notably in gaming applications on PCs. GPU use cases have since emerged as important semiconductors used in artificial intelligence to run large language models. Nvidia not only offers AI GPUs, but also a software platform, Cuda, used for AI model development and training. Nvidia is also expanding its data center networking solutions, helping to tie GPUs together to handle complex workloads.

Having examined the options trading patterns of NVIDIA, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is NVIDIA Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 37,509,820, the NVDA's price is down by -0.48%, now at $175.82.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 58 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About NVIDIA

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $216.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* In a cautious move, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its rating to Overweight, setting a price target of $240. * An analyst from Baird persists with their Outperform rating on NVIDIA, maintaining a target price of $225. * An analyst from DA Davidson persists with their Neutral rating on NVIDIA, maintaining a target price of $195. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on NVIDIA, which currently sits at a price target of $210. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Citigroup continues to hold a Buy rating for NVIDIA, targeting a price of $210.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest NVIDIA options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.