Check Out What Whales Are Doing With Planet Labs

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Planet Labs PL, and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in PL often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 18 options trades for Planet Labs. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 66% bullish and 27% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $52,680, and 17 calls, totaling $836,481.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $6.0 to $13.0 for Planet Labs over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Planet Labs's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Planet Labs's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $6.0 to $13.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Planet Labs Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/15/26 $2.1 $1.9 $2.1 $13.00 $168.8K 16 804 PL CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $2.4 $2.35 $2.35 $10.00 $117.5K 4.4K 512 PL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/26/25 $0.65 $0.6 $0.65 $11.00 $63.7K 370 1.3K PL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $5.6 $5.4 $5.41 $7.00 $54.0K 202 101 PL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/26 $0.4 $0.35 $0.4 $6.00 $52.6K 71 1.3K

About Planet Labs

Planet Labs PBC is an Earth-imaging company. It uses space to help life on Earth by imaging the world every day and making change visible, accessible, and actionable. Its platform includes imagery, insights, and machine learning that empower companies, governments, and communities around the world to make timely decisions about the evolving world. Its solutions are Broad Area Management. Its products are Planet Monitoring, Planet Tasking, Planet Analytic Feeds, Planetary Variables, Planet Basemaps, Planet Insights, and Platform Pricing. The group provides solutions to the Agriculture Science Program, Energy & Infrastructure, Forestry & Land Use, Mapping, Sustainability, Maritime, Civil Government, U.S. State and Local, Europe, Planet Federal, Defense & Intelligence, and Armed Services.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Planet Labs, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Planet Labs

With a volume of 14,365,846, the price of PL is up 0.09% at $10.62.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 80 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Planet Labs

3 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $11.67.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JMP Securities continues to hold a Market Outperform rating for Planet Labs, targeting a price of $11. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Clear Street continues to hold a Buy rating for Planet Labs, targeting a price of $12. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Needham keeps a Buy rating on Planet Labs with a target price of $12.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Planet Labs with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.