Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Eaton Corp

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Eaton Corp.

Looking at options history for Eaton Corp ETN we detected 16 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 37% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 37% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $124,010 and 13, calls, for a total amount of $702,712.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $300.0 to $450.0 for Eaton Corp over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Eaton Corp's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Eaton Corp's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $300.0 to $450.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Eaton Corp Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ETN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $12.3 $11.9 $12.0 $400.00 $120.0K 57 102 ETN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/18/26 $16.3 $16.2 $16.2 $450.00 $115.6K 13 71 ETN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $70.9 $69.3 $69.99 $300.00 $69.9K 304 0 ETN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $11.2 $11.1 $11.2 $410.00 $67.2K 911 69 ETN CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/26/25 $3.8 $2.75 $2.91 $380.00 $65.4K 1.2K 439

About Eaton Corp

Founded in 1911 by Joseph Eaton, the eponymous company began by selling truck axles in New Jersey. Eaton has since become an industrial powerhouse largely through acquisitions in various end markets. Eaton's portfolio can broadly be divided into two parts: its electrical and industrial businesses. Its electrical portfolio (representing around 70% of company revenue) sells components within data centers, utilities, and commercial and residential buildings, while its industrial business (30% of revenue) sells components within commercial and passenger vehicles and aircraft. Eaton receives favorable tax treatment as a domiciliary of Ireland, but it generates over half of its revenue within the US.

In light of the recent options history for Eaton Corp, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Eaton Corp

With a volume of 1,305,180, the price of ETN is up 2.42% at $372.14.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 42 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Eaton Corp

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $407.0.

* An analyst from Daiwa Capital downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $390. * An analyst from Redburn Atlantic has revised its rating downward to Neutral, adjusting the price target to $336. * An analyst from Melius Research has elevated its stance to Buy, setting a new price target at $495.

