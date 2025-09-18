Behind the Scenes of NIO's Latest Options Trends

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on NIO NIO.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with NIO, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 41 uncommon options trades for NIO.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 58% bullish and 34%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $1,000,724, and 38 are calls, for a total amount of $2,551,898.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $3.0 to $15.0 for NIO over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of NIO stands at 32973.46, with a total volume reaching 93,672.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in NIO, situated within the strike price corridor from $3.0 to $15.0, throughout the last 30 days.

NIO Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NIO PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/17/25 $0.45 $0.43 $0.43 $7.00 $860.0K 4.5K 20.2K NIO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $2.65 $2.64 $2.65 $7.00 $238.7K 29.8K 4.2K NIO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $2.67 $2.65 $2.65 $7.00 $238.5K 29.8K 3.3K NIO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $2.69 $2.69 $2.69 $7.00 $210.0K 29.8K 6.3K NIO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $2.65 $2.64 $2.65 $7.00 $148.9K 29.8K 3.2K

About NIO

Nio is a leading electric vehicle maker, targeting the premium segment. Founded in November 2014, Nio designs, develops, jointly manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company differentiates itself through continuous technological breakthroughs and innovations such as battery swapping and autonomous driving technologies. Nio launched its first model, its ES8 seven-seater electric SUV, in December 2017, and began deliveries in June 2018. Its current model portfolio includes midsize to large sedans and SUVs. It sold around 222,000 EVs in 2024, accounting for about 2% of the China passenger new energy vehicle market.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding NIO, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of NIO

Currently trading with a volume of 41,759,078, the NIO's price is down by -0.4%, now at $7.42.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 62 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for NIO

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $7.22.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Mizuho has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on NIO, which currently sits at a price target of $6. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Freedom Capital Markets lowers its rating to Hold with a new price target of $6. * In a positive move, an analyst from UBS has upgraded their rating to Buy and adjusted the price target to $8. * An analyst from B of A Securities persists with their Neutral rating on NIO, maintaining a target price of $7. * An analyst from JP Morgan has elevated its stance to Overweight, setting a new price target at $8.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

