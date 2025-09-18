Spotlight on Amazon.com: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Amazon.com.

Looking at options history for Amazon.com AMZN we detected 47 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 48% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 38% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 12 are puts, for a total amount of $1,009,305 and 35, calls, for a total amount of $2,738,120.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $100.0 and $250.0 for Amazon.com, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Amazon.com's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Amazon.com's whale trades within a strike price range from $100.0 to $250.0 in the last 30 days.

Amazon.com Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMZN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $47.6 $47.4 $47.48 $200.00 $854.6K 7.8K 243 AMZN CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/18/26 $47.6 $47.4 $47.49 $200.00 $242.1K 7.8K 20 AMZN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/21/26 $23.0 $22.95 $22.93 $230.00 $220.3K 132 98 AMZN CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/17/27 $102.0 $101.35 $102.0 $150.00 $204.0K 906 0 AMZN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/18/26 $23.9 $23.8 $23.85 $230.00 $195.5K 903 199

About Amazon.com

Amazon is the leading online retailer and marketplace for third party sellers. Retail related revenue represents approximately 75% of total, followed by Amazon Web Services' cloud computing, storage, database, and other offerings (15%), advertising services (5% to 10%), and other the remainder. International segments constitute 25% to 30% of Amazon's non-AWS sales, led by Germany, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Amazon.com, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Amazon.com Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 12,078,062, the price of AMZN is down -0.07% at $231.46.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 42 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Amazon.com

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $270.0.

