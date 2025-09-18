Li Auto's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Li Auto LI.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with LI, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 uncommon options trades for Li Auto.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 41% bullish and 58%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $189,642, and 7 are calls, for a total amount of $290,077.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $25.0 to $28.0 for Li Auto over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Li Auto's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Li Auto's significant trades, within a strike price range of $25.0 to $28.0, over the past month.

Li Auto Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LI CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/24/25 $2.8 $2.8 $2.8 $25.00 $84.0K 831 300 LI PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $0.52 $0.47 $0.52 $26.50 $52.0K 215 1.0K LI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/03/25 $1.9 $1.77 $1.77 $26.50 $47.7K 53 210 LI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/03/25 $1.58 $1.54 $1.58 $26.50 $47.4K 32 302 LI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/24/25 $2.41 $2.14 $2.14 $26.00 $46.6K 37 218

About Li Auto

Li Auto is a leading Chinese NEV manufacturer that designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart NEVs. The company started volume production of its first model Li One in November 2019. The model is a six-seater, large, premium plug-in electric SUV equipped with a range extension system and advanced smart vehicle solutions. It sold over 500,000 NEVs in 2024, accounting for about 4% of China's passenger new energy vehicle market. Beyond Li One, the company expands its product line, including both BEVs and PHEVs, to target a broader consumer base.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Li Auto, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Li Auto Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,020,624, the price of LI is down -2.51% at $26.02.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 42 days.

Expert Opinions on Li Auto

3 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $23.33.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Macquarie lowers its rating to Underperform with a new price target of $21. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Bernstein keeps a Market Perform rating on Li Auto with a target price of $25. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for Li Auto, targeting a price of $24.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

