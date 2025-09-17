Smart Money Is Betting Big In MDT Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Medtronic. Our analysis of options history for Medtronic MDT revealed 12 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 41% of traders were bullish, while 41% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 7 were puts, with a value of $202,047, and 5 were calls, valued at $178,077.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $85.0 to $105.0 for Medtronic over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Medtronic's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Medtronic's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $85.0 to $105.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Medtronic Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MDT CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/03/25 $1.28 $1.03 $1.07 $95.00 $53.5K 298 1.0K MDT CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/03/25 $0.99 $0.96 $0.96 $95.00 $37.7K 298 400 MDT PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $9.2 $8.9 $8.99 $95.00 $34.2K 71 38 MDT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $1.1 $0.87 $0.87 $105.00 $31.4K 4.1K 378 MDT PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/10/25 $1.51 $1.47 $1.51 $93.00 $30.2K 1.0K 200

About Medtronic

One of the largest medical-device companies, Medtronic develops and manufactures therapeutic medical devices for chronic diseases. Its portfolio includes pacemakers, defibrillators, transcatheter heart valves, stents, insulin pumps, spinal fixation devices, neurovascular products, advanced energy, ablation laser therapy, and surgical tools. The company primarily markets its products to healthcare institutions and physicians in the United States, Western Europe, and Japan. Foreign sales account for roughly 50% of the company's total sales.

In light of the recent options history for Medtronic, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Medtronic

With a trading volume of 3,131,542, the price of MDT is up by 0.45%, reaching $94.61.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 62 days from now.

Expert Opinions on Medtronic

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $97.6.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wells Fargo continues to hold a Overweight rating for Medtronic, targeting a price of $100. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Buy rating on Medtronic with a target price of $101. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Truist Securities continues to hold a Hold rating for Medtronic, targeting a price of $96. * An analyst from UBS persists with their Neutral rating on Medtronic, maintaining a target price of $95. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Baird keeps a Neutral rating on Medtronic with a target price of $96.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.