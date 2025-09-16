Intuitive Surgical Unusual Options Activity For September 16

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Intuitive Surgical ISRG.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ISRG, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 uncommon options trades for Intuitive Surgical.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 38% bullish and 38%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $133,857, and 10 are calls, for a total amount of $414,703.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $220.0 to $550.0 for Intuitive Surgical over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Intuitive Surgical stands at 156.67, with a total volume reaching 444.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Intuitive Surgical, situated within the strike price corridor from $220.0 to $550.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Intuitive Surgical Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ISRG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/03/25 $6.2 $6.1 $6.1 $450.00 $92.6K 22 153 ISRG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/26/25 $7.6 $6.2 $6.1 $430.00 $61.1K 69 112 ISRG CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/18/26 $46.0 $45.8 $46.0 $480.00 $46.0K 36 19 ISRG CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/18/26 $56.0 $54.0 $55.05 $440.00 $44.0K 36 8 ISRG CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $220.6 $215.2 $217.72 $220.00 $43.5K 17 2

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical develops, produces, and markets a robotic system for assisting minimally invasive surgery. It also provides the instrumentation, disposable accessories, and warranty services for the system. The company has placed more than 9,500 da Vinci systems in hospitals worldwide, with more than 5,500 installations in the US and a growing number in emerging markets.

In light of the recent options history for Intuitive Surgical, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Intuitive Surgical

With a trading volume of 1,104,032, the price of ISRG is down by -0.38%, reaching $432.32.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 30 days from now.

Expert Opinions on Intuitive Surgical

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $615.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * In a cautious move, an analyst from RBC Capital downgraded its rating to Outperform, setting a price target of $615.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Intuitive Surgical with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.