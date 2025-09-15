Behind the Scenes of DoorDash's Latest Options Trends

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on DoorDash DASH.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with DASH, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 uncommon options trades for DoorDash.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 41% bullish and 33%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $85,349, and 10 are calls, for a total amount of $976,555.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $135.0 and $380.0 for DoorDash, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in DoorDash's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to DoorDash's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $135.0 to $380.0 over the preceding 30 days.

DoorDash Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DASH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/28 $38.1 $36.3 $36.3 $360.00 $363.0K 0 100 DASH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $9.15 $8.85 $9.15 $290.00 $183.0K 10.2K 200 DASH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/26/25 $4.4 $4.15 $4.26 $265.00 $104.2K 461 252 DASH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $4.2 $3.85 $3.85 $340.00 $96.3K 1.2K 250 DASH CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/20/26 $128.55 $126.05 $127.7 $135.00 $63.8K 24 0

About DoorDash

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in San Francisco, DoorDash is an online delivery demand aggregator. Consumers can use its app to order food items on-demand for delivery or in-store from merchants. Through the acquisition of Wolt in 2022, the firm also provides this service in Europe and Asia. DoorDash creates a marketplace for merchants to establish a presence online, market their offerings, and meet demand through delivery. The firm provides similar service to nonrestaurant businesses, such as grocery, retail, and pet supplies. Dash is also rolling out nascent technology like drone delivery in an effort to continually innovate and provide the best possible service to supply-side and demand-side contingents of its marketplace.

In light of the recent options history for DoorDash, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

DoorDash's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 1,720,610, with DASH's price down by -0.03%, positioned at $257.9.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 44 days.

What The Experts Say On DoorDash

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $283.0.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from DA Davidson keeps a Neutral rating on DoorDash with a target price of $260. * An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on DoorDash, which currently sits at a price target of $306.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for DoorDash with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.