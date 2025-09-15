Looking At Capital One Finl's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Capital One Finl.

Looking at options history for Capital One Finl COF we detected 15 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 66% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 26% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $149,160 and 11, calls, for a total amount of $876,320.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $190.0 and $270.0 for Capital One Finl, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Capital One Finl's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Capital One Finl's whale activity within a strike price range from $190.0 to $270.0 in the last 30 days.

Capital One Finl Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume COF CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $38.5 $38.1 $38.5 $190.00 $462.0K 667 120 COF CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/17/25 $8.3 $8.2 $8.3 $230.00 $70.5K 936 222 COF CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/28 $65.8 $63.8 $65.15 $200.00 $65.1K 0 10 COF CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $52.9 $52.0 $52.9 $200.00 $52.9K 402 6 COF PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $14.4 $14.3 $14.3 $230.00 $50.0K 94 0

About Capital One Finl

Capital One is a diversified financial services holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. Originally a spinoff of Signet Financial's credit card division in 1994, the company is now primarily involved in credit card lending, auto loans, and commercial lending. Following the acquisition of Discover in 2025, the firm also has a modest personal loan business, though credit card lending still provides the majority of the bank's revenue.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Capital One Finl, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Capital One Finl

Currently trading with a volume of 1,356,756, the COF's price is up by 1.66%, now at $227.49.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 38 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Capital One Finl

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $270.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Truist Securities keeps a Buy rating on Capital One Finl with a target price of $270.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.