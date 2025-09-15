What the Options Market Tells Us About Micron Technology

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Micron Technology. Our analysis of options history for Micron Technology MU revealed 29 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 41% of traders were bullish, while 31% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $242,850, and 26 were calls, valued at $1,531,072.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $85.0 to $230.0 for Micron Technology over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Micron Technology options trades today is 2511.0 with a total volume of 32,279.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Micron Technology's big money trades within a strike price range of $85.0 to $230.0 over the last 30 days.

Micron Technology 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $4.0 $3.95 $4.0 $160.00 $206.6K 8.5K 2.7K MU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $11.75 $11.6 $11.6 $185.00 $102.0K 1.6K 87 MU PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/18/26 $31.4 $31.3 $31.3 $165.00 $93.9K 0 30 MU PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $17.55 $17.55 $17.55 $160.00 $87.7K 108 111 MU CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/17/27 $86.55 $83.7 $86.55 $85.00 $86.5K 278 11

About Micron Technology

Micron is one of the largest semiconductor companies in the world, specializing in memory and storage chips. Its primary revenue stream comes from dynamic random access memory, or DRAM, and it also has minority exposure to not-and or NAND, flash chips. Micron serves a global customer base, selling chips into data centers, mobile phones, consumer electronics, and industrial and automotive applications. The firm is vertically integrated.

Present Market Standing of Micron Technology

With a trading volume of 3,416,228, the price of MU is up by 1.01%, reaching $158.82.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 8 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Micron Technology

A total of 4 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $175.0.

* An analyst from UBS persists with their Buy rating on Micron Technology, maintaining a target price of $185. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from CLSA lowers its rating to Outperform with a new price target of $155. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Citigroup continues to hold a Buy rating for Micron Technology, targeting a price of $175. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald continues to hold a Overweight rating for Micron Technology, targeting a price of $185.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

