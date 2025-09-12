Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Alibaba Gr Hldgs

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Alibaba Gr Hldgs. Our analysis of options history for Alibaba Gr Hldgs BABA revealed 18 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 33% of traders were bullish, while 50% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $70,705, and 16 were calls, valued at $1,788,313.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $131.0 to $200.0 for Alibaba Gr Hldgs over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Alibaba Gr Hldgs's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Alibaba Gr Hldgs's whale activity within a strike price range from $131.0 to $200.0 in the last 30 days.

Alibaba Gr Hldgs 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BABA CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $15.35 $15.25 $15.25 $150.00 $478.8K 8.5K 919 BABA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $20.4 $20.25 $20.4 $140.00 $408.9K 12.2K 5 BABA CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $14.6 $14.35 $14.35 $150.00 $287.0K 8.5K 1.6K BABA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/12/25 $4.25 $3.9 $4.09 $150.00 $95.8K 11.1K 1.0K BABA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $3.85 $3.8 $3.8 $155.00 $79.5K 9.0K 546

About Alibaba Gr Hldgs

Alibaba is the world's largest online and mobile commerce company as measured by gross merchandise volume. It operates China's online marketplaces, including Taobao (consumer-to-consumer) and Tmall (business-to-consumer). The China retail e-commerce platform is the most valuable cash flow-generating business at Alibaba. Additional revenue sources include China wholesale e-commerce, international retail and wholesale e-commerce, local consumer services, travel services, cloud computing, digital media and entertainment, Cainiao logistics services, and other businesses.

Current Position of Alibaba Gr Hldgs

With a trading volume of 3,919,268, the price of BABA is down by -1.09%, reaching $153.75.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 63 days from now.

What The Experts Say On Alibaba Gr Hldgs

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $173.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Alibaba Gr Hldgs, which currently sits at a price target of $187. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Benchmark keeps a Buy rating on Alibaba Gr Hldgs with a target price of $195. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Baird keeps a Outperform rating on Alibaba Gr Hldgs with a target price of $153. * An analyst from B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Alibaba Gr Hldgs, which currently sits at a price target of $152. * An analyst from Jefferies persists with their Buy rating on Alibaba Gr Hldgs, maintaining a target price of $178.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Alibaba Gr Hldgs with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.