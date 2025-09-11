NextEra Energy Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on NextEra Energy NEE, and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in NEE often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 options trades for NextEra Energy. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 45% bullish and 36% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $28,700, and 10 calls, totaling $790,389.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $70.0 to $71.0 for NextEra Energy during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for NextEra Energy's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of NextEra Energy's whale trades within a strike price range from $70.0 to $71.0 in the last 30 days.

NextEra Energy 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NEE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $4.6 $4.45 $4.5 $70.00 $166.9K 1.4K 463 NEE CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $4.95 $4.7 $4.85 $70.00 $96.9K 1.4K 918 NEE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $4.85 $4.8 $4.8 $70.00 $96.0K 1.4K 1.4K NEE CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 11/21/25 $4.4 $4.3 $4.35 $70.00 $95.6K 1.1K 607 NEE CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $4.8 $4.55 $4.7 $70.00 $94.0K 1.4K 681

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy's regulated utility, Florida Power & Light, is the largest rate-regulated utility in Florida. The utility distributes power to over 6 million customer accounts in Florida and owns 36 gigawatts of generation. FP&L contributes roughly 70% of NextEra's consolidated operating earnings. NextEra Energy Resources, the renewable energy segment, generates and sells power throughout the United States and Canada with more than 37 GW of generation capacity, including natural gas, nuclear, wind, and solar.

Where Is NextEra Energy Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 3,373,243, the NEE's price is up by 0.06%, now at $71.08.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 41 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About NextEra Energy

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $87.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Overweight rating on NextEra Energy with a target price of $87.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.