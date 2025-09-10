Western Digital Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Western Digital.

Looking at options history for Western Digital WDC we detected 9 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 0% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 66% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $110,075 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $8,336,131.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $80.0 to $105.0 for Western Digital during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Western Digital's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Western Digital's significant trades, within a strike price range of $80.0 to $105.0, over the past month.

Western Digital Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WDC CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $17.25 $15.75 $16.15 $85.00 $8.0M 5.8K 6 WDC PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/17/25 $3.2 $3.05 $3.14 $92.50 $62.8K 0 204 WDC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $15.7 $15.45 $15.57 $80.00 $57.5K 1.3K 98 WDC CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $9.6 $9.5 $9.5 $95.00 $57.0K 411 62 WDC CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $15.7 $15.45 $15.56 $80.00 $52.8K 1.3K 2

About Western Digital

Western Digital is a leading vertically integrated supplier of hard disk drives. The HDD market is a practical duopoly, with Western Digital and Seagate being the two largest players. Western Digital designs and manufactures its HDDs, with much of the manufacturing and workforce located in Asia. The primary consumers of HDDs are data centers.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Western Digital, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Western Digital's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 2,680,580, the WDC's price is up by 1.7%, now at $96.15.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 43 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Western Digital

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $104.5.

* An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Overweight rating on Western Digital, maintaining a target price of $99. * An analyst from Citigroup persists with their Buy rating on Western Digital, maintaining a target price of $110.

