A Closer Look at Altria Group's Options Market Dynamics

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Altria Group.

Looking at options history for Altria Group MO we detected 15 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 26% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 66% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $220,225 and 10, calls, for a total amount of $611,050.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $52.5 to $67.5 for Altria Group during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Altria Group's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Altria Group's whale activity within a strike price range from $52.5 to $67.5 in the last 30 days.

Altria Group 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MO CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $5.55 $5.3 $5.4 $60.00 $216.0K 13.2K 0 MO CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/18/26 $11.2 $10.95 $11.06 $55.00 $94.0K 1.6K 85 MO PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $5.35 $5.05 $5.3 $65.00 $66.7K 2.4K 167 MO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $5.3 $5.25 $5.3 $67.50 $55.6K 301 212 MO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $8.85 $8.75 $8.75 $57.50 $50.7K 942 70

About Altria Group

Altria comprises Philip Morris USA, US Smokeless Tobacco, John Middleton, Horizon Innovations, and Helix Innovations. Through its tobacco subsidiaries, Altria maintains the leading position in cigarettes and smokeless tobacco in the United States and the number-two spot in machine-made cigars. The company's Marlboro brand is the leading cigarette brand in the US with 42% annual share in 2024. Beyond its core business, it holds an 8% interest in the world's largest brewer, Anheuser-Busch InBev and a 41% stake in cannabis manufacturer Cronos. It also acquired vaping company Njoy Holdings in 2023 and operates a joint venture with Japan Tobacco in the heated tobacco category for the US.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Altria Group, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Altria Group

With a volume of 4,744,388, the price of MO is up 0.57% at $66.15.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 51 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Altria Group

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $72.0.

* An analyst from B of A Securities persists with their Buy rating on Altria Group, maintaining a target price of $72.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Altria Group with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.