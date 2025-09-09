UnitedHealth Group Unusual Options Activity For September 09

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on UnitedHealth Group.

Looking at options history for UnitedHealth Group UNH we detected 215 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 51% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 30% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 22 are puts, for a total amount of $2,083,364 and 193, calls, for a total amount of $18,120,537.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $185.0 to $640.0 for UnitedHealth Group over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of UnitedHealth Group stands at 4863.96, with a total volume reaching 1,104,576.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in UnitedHealth Group, situated within the strike price corridor from $185.0 to $640.0, throughout the last 30 days.

UnitedHealth Group Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UNH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $84.75 $84.7 $84.75 $300.00 $829.9K 14.3K 1.1K UNH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $84.6 $84.55 $84.6 $300.00 $828.5K 14.3K 1.0K UNH CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $19.6 $18.55 $19.11 $335.00 $449.2K 1.8K 3.7K UNH CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/17/25 $18.45 $17.85 $18.11 $350.00 $425.7K 5.8K 9.3K UNH CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $27.95 $27.15 $27.4 $360.00 $383.4K 6.5K 839

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group is one of the largest private health insurers and provides medical benefits to about 51 million members globally, including 1 million outside the US as of December 2024. As a leader in employer-sponsored, self-directed, and government-backed insurance plans, UnitedHealth has obtained massive scale in medical insurance. Along with its insurance assets, UnitedHealth's Optum franchises help create a healthcare services colossus that spans everything from pharmaceutical benefits to providing outpatient care and analytics to both affiliated and third-party customers.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with UnitedHealth Group, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is UnitedHealth Group Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 29,968,583, the price of UNH is up by 9.32%, reaching $350.11.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 35 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for UnitedHealth Group

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $364.2.

* In a cautious move, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its rating to Overweight, setting a price target of $440. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Overweight rating for UnitedHealth Group, targeting a price of $325. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from B of A Securities continues to hold a Neutral rating for UnitedHealth Group, targeting a price of $325. * An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on UnitedHealth Group, which currently sits at a price target of $352. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Bernstein continues to hold a Outperform rating for UnitedHealth Group, targeting a price of $379.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.