Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on Micron Technology Options

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Micron Technology MU, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in MU usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 112 extraordinary options activities for Micron Technology. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 48% leaning bullish and 40% bearish. Among these notable options, 19 are puts, totaling $1,240,735, and 93 are calls, amounting to $4,915,482.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $50.0 to $200.0 for Micron Technology during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Micron Technology stands at 3082.19, with a total volume reaching 51,179.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Micron Technology, situated within the strike price corridor from $50.0 to $200.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Micron Technology Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/03/25 $7.3 $7.25 $7.3 $135.00 $280.3K 5.5K 996 MU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/03/25 $7.35 $7.35 $7.35 $135.00 $209.5K 5.5K 344 MU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $14.95 $14.9 $14.95 $145.00 $136.0K 600 250 MU CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/12/25 $6.4 $6.3 $6.4 $130.00 $128.0K 6.8K 3.0K MU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $44.8 $44.8 $44.8 $95.00 $112.0K 2.6K 50

About Micron Technology

Micron is one of the largest semiconductor companies in the world, specializing in memory and storage chips. Its primary revenue stream comes from dynamic random access memory, or DRAM, and it also has minority exposure to not-and or NAND, flash chips. Micron serves a global customer base, selling chips into data centers, mobile phones, consumer electronics, and industrial and automotive applications. The firm is vertically integrated.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Micron Technology, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Micron Technology Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 13,644,840, with MU's price up by 0.29%, positioned at $131.84.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 14 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Micron Technology

4 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $172.5.

An analyst from Needham has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $150. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from CLSA lowers its rating to Outperform with a new price target of $155. * An analyst from Rosenblatt has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Micron Technology, which currently sits at a price target of $200. * An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Micron Technology, which currently sits at a price target of $185.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

