Broadcom Unusual Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Broadcom AVGO, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in AVGO usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 19 extraordinary options activities for Broadcom. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 52% leaning bullish and 31% bearish. Among these notable options, 8 are puts, totaling $1,860,417, and 11 are calls, amounting to $740,528.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $230.0 to $450.0 for Broadcom over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Broadcom's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Broadcom's whale trades within a strike price range from $230.0 to $450.0 in the last 30 days.

Broadcom 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AVGO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $20.8 $20.7 $20.7 $340.00 $993.6K 1.1K 1.1K AVGO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/18/26 $35.55 $34.75 $34.75 $300.00 $520.6K 102 0 AVGO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/12/25 $5.05 $4.85 $4.99 $347.50 $300.7K 1.2K 529 AVGO PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $33.65 $33.4 $33.5 $350.00 $164.1K 253 67 AVGO CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $32.4 $30.45 $31.64 $320.00 $79.1K 6.3K 25

About Broadcom

Broadcom is the sixth-largest semiconductor company globally and has expanded into various software businesses, with over $30 billion in annual revenue. It sells 17 core semiconductor product lines across wireless, networking, broadband, storage, and industrial markets. It is primarily a fabless designer but holds some manufacturing in-house, like for its best-of-breed FBAR filters that sell into the Apple iPhone. In software, it sells virtualization, infrastructure, and security software to large enterprises, financial institutions, and governments.Broadcom is the product of consolidation. Its businesses are an amalgamation of former companies like legacy Broadcom and Avago Technologies in chips, as well as Brocade, CA Technologies, and Symantec in software.

In light of the recent options history for Broadcom, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Broadcom Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 3,057,636, the AVGO's price is up by 0.1%, now at $346.0.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 93 days.

Expert Opinions on Broadcom

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $371.4.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Broadcom, which currently sits at a price target of $400. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Piper Sandler keeps a Overweight rating on Broadcom with a target price of $375. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Oppenheimer keeps a Outperform rating on Broadcom with a target price of $325. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Overweight rating on Broadcom, maintaining a target price of $357. * An analyst from Rosenblatt has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Broadcom, which currently sits at a price target of $400.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.