This Is What Whales Are Betting On SoFi Technologies

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards SoFi Technologies SOFI, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in SOFI usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 88 extraordinary options activities for SoFi Technologies. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 51% leaning bullish and 43% bearish. Among these notable options, 18 are puts, totaling $1,326,882, and 70 are calls, amounting to $5,214,829.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $11.0 to $40.0 for SoFi Technologies over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for SoFi Technologies's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across SoFi Technologies's significant trades, within a strike price range of $11.0 to $40.0, over the past month.

SoFi Technologies 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SOFI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/17/27 $5.8 $5.75 $5.75 $22.00 $495.1K 2.7K 2.0K SOFI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/17/27 $11.05 $11.0 $11.0 $22.00 $386.1K 2.2K 859 SOFI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $14.1 $14.0 $14.0 $12.00 $280.0K 34.2K 265 SOFI CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/17/25 $9.7 $9.65 $9.65 $16.00 $184.1K 18.0K 4.5K SOFI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/17/27 $5.8 $5.75 $5.75 $22.00 $129.3K 2.7K 1.1K

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi is a financial-services company that was founded in 2011 and is based in San Francisco. Initially known for its student loan refinancing business, the company has expanded its product offerings to include personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, investment accounts, banking services, and financial planning. The company intends to be a one-stop shop for its clients' finances and operates solely through its mobile app and website. Through its acquisition of Galileo in 2020, the company also offers payment and account services for debit cards and digital banking.

In light of the recent options history for SoFi Technologies, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of SoFi Technologies

With a volume of 47,358,723, the price of SOFI is up 0.78% at $25.8.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 50 days.

Expert Opinions on SoFi Technologies

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $26.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Neutral rating on SoFi Technologies with a target price of $24. * An analyst from Citigroup persists with their Buy rating on SoFi Technologies, maintaining a target price of $28.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

