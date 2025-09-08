Looking At Intuit's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Intuit INTU, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in INTU usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 13 extraordinary options activities for Intuit. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 61% leaning bullish and 7% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $86,130, and 10 are calls, amounting to $396,068.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $360.0 to $800.0 for Intuit during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Intuit's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Intuit's whale activity within a strike price range from $360.0 to $800.0 in the last 30 days.

Intuit Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume INTU CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/18/26 $326.0 $322.0 $326.0 $360.00 $65.2K 0 3 INTU CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/12/25 $90.6 $83.8 $86.71 $590.00 $52.0K 0 6 INTU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/26 $27.8 $26.3 $27.3 $800.00 $46.3K 48 2 INTU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $58.2 $55.3 $57.4 $650.00 $45.8K 193 8 INTU CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $30.3 $27.3 $28.5 $710.00 $37.0K 246 13

About Intuit

Intuit serves small and midsize businesses with accounting software QuickBooks and online marketing platform Mailchimp. The company also operates retail tax filing tool TurboTax, personal finance platform Credit Karma, and a suite of professional tax offerings for accountants. Founded in the mid-1980s, Intuit enjoys a dominant market share for small business accounting and do-it-yourself tax filing in the US.

In light of the recent options history for Intuit, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Intuit Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 602,661, the price of INTU is down by -0.32%, reaching $670.64.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 73 days from now.

What The Experts Say On Intuit

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $815.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

