Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Rocket Lab

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Rocket Lab RKLB, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in RKLB usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 30 extraordinary options activities for Rocket Lab. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 26% leaning bullish and 56% bearish. Among these notable options, 7 are puts, totaling $274,929, and 23 are calls, amounting to $1,971,684.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $12.0 and $70.0 for Rocket Lab, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Rocket Lab's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Rocket Lab's significant trades, within a strike price range of $12.0 to $70.0, over the past month.

Rocket Lab Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RKLB CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $16.75 $16.4 $16.52 $50.00 $330.4K 6.6K 377 RKLB CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $8.1 $8.0 $8.05 $50.00 $241.5K 14.4K 933 RKLB CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $35.45 $35.1 $35.28 $12.00 $183.4K 4.9K 77 RKLB CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/17/26 $9.15 $8.45 $8.58 $60.00 $171.6K 627 4 RKLB CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/18/26 $24.75 $24.5 $24.5 $30.00 $122.5K 1.6K 50

About Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab Corp is engaged in space, building rockets, and spacecraft. It provides end-to-end mission services that provide frequent and reliable access to space for civil, defense, and commercial markets. It designs and manufactures the Electron and Neutron launch vehicles and Photon satellite platform. Rocket Lab's Electron launch vehicle has delivered multiple satellites to orbit for private and public sector organizations, enabling operations in national security, scientific research, space debris mitigation, Earth observation, climate monitoring, and communications. The business operates in two segments Launch Services and Space Systems. Geographically it serves Japan, Germany, and rest of the world and earns key revenue from the United States.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Rocket Lab, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Rocket Lab

With a volume of 9,838,785, the price of RKLB is down -0.76% at $45.49.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 64 days.

Expert Opinions on Rocket Lab

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $55.0.

An analyst from Needham has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $55.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.