Looking At Eli Lilly's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Eli Lilly.

Looking at options history for Eli Lilly LLY we detected 16 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 6% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 62% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $175,062 and 12, calls, for a total amount of $640,911.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $700.0 to $750.0 for Eli Lilly during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Eli Lilly's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Eli Lilly's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $700.0 to $750.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Eli Lilly 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LLY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $10.45 $9.6 $9.6 $740.00 $206.4K 1.1K 215 LLY CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/17/25 $27.25 $25.4 $26.16 $730.00 $78.5K 476 30 LLY CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $131.5 $124.4 $125.85 $720.00 $62.9K 109 5 LLY PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $56.45 $55.2 $55.85 $740.00 $55.8K 331 10 LLY CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $52.0 $50.0 $50.0 $750.00 $50.0K 1.1K 10

About Eli Lilly

Eli Lilly is a drug firm with a focus on neuroscience, cardiometabolic, cancer, and immunology. Lilly's key products include Verzenio for cancer; Mounjaro, Zepbound, Jardiance, Trulicity, Humalog, and Humulin for cardiometabolic; and Taltz and Olumiant for immunology.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Eli Lilly, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Eli Lilly

With a volume of 207,393, the price of LLY is down -0.25% at $725.38.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 51 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Eli Lilly

In the last month, 4 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $825.0.

* In a positive move, an analyst from HSBC has upgraded their rating to Hold and adjusted the price target to $700. * An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald persists with their Overweight rating on Eli Lilly, maintaining a target price of $825. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Deutsche Bank continues to hold a Buy rating for Eli Lilly, targeting a price of $900. * An analyst from Guggenheim has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Eli Lilly, which currently sits at a price target of $875.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.