What the Options Market Tells Us About Carvana

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Carvana CVNA, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in CVNA usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 62 extraordinary options activities for Carvana. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 46% leaning bullish and 32% bearish. Among these notable options, 24 are puts, totaling $1,417,319, and 38 are calls, amounting to $3,759,362.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $155.0 to $510.0 for Carvana during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Carvana's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Carvana's significant trades, within a strike price range of $155.0 to $510.0, over the past month.

Carvana Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CVNA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $42.65 $41.05 $41.05 $380.00 $1.1M 333 200 CVNA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $42.7 $41.0 $41.08 $380.00 $826.4K 333 0 CVNA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $41.75 $40.7 $40.7 $350.00 $244.5K 1.8K 97 CVNA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $7.65 $7.15 $7.45 $380.00 $138.5K 2.1K 280 CVNA PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/18/26 $123.8 $120.2 $122.01 $450.00 $122.0K 60 10

About Carvana

Carvana Co is an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars. The company derives revenue from used vehicle sales, wholesale vehicle sales and other sales and revenues. The other sales and revenues include sales of loans originated and sold in securitization transactions or to financing partners, commissions received on VSCs and sales of GAP waiver coverage. The foundation of the business is retail vehicle unit sales. This drives the majority of the revenue and allows the company to capture additional revenue streams associated with financing, VSCs, auto insurance and GAP waiver coverage, as well as trade-in vehicles.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Carvana, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Carvana

Trading volume stands at 1,698,465, with CVNA's price up by 1.42%, positioned at $375.43.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 54 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Carvana

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $370.0.

An analyst from Evercore ISI Group persists with their In-Line rating on Carvana, maintaining a target price of $370.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

