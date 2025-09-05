Spotlight on ConocoPhillips: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on ConocoPhillips. Our analysis of options history for ConocoPhillips COP revealed 13 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 30% of traders were bullish, while 46% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 4 were puts, with a value of $150,713, and 9 were calls, valued at $447,505.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $60.0 to $105.0 for ConocoPhillips over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for ConocoPhillips's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across ConocoPhillips's significant trades, within a strike price range of $60.0 to $105.0, over the past month.

ConocoPhillips 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume COP CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $36.45 $34.9 $35.8 $60.00 $93.0K 51 0 COP CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/17/25 $3.65 $3.5 $3.55 $95.00 $88.7K 1.7K 294 COP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $3.25 $3.1 $3.13 $95.00 $78.0K 1.7K 544 COP PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/18/26 $7.45 $7.4 $7.45 $85.00 $55.8K 192 24 COP CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $1.09 $1.0 $1.03 $105.00 $43.7K 3.0K 484

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips is a US-based independent exploration and production firm. In 2024, it produced 2.0 million barrels per day of oil and natural gas liquids and 3.4 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas, primarily from Alaska and the Lower 48 in the United States and Norway in Europe and several countries in Asia-Pacific and the Middle East. Proven reserves at year-end 2024 were 7.8 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding ConocoPhillips, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

ConocoPhillips's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 5,279,220, with COP's price down by -0.7%, positioned at $95.1.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 55 days.

Expert Opinions on ConocoPhillips

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $120.8.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* In a cautious move, an analyst from Melius Research downgraded its rating to Hold, setting a price target of $117. * An analyst from UBS persists with their Buy rating on ConocoPhillips, maintaining a target price of $124. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from UBS keeps a Buy rating on ConocoPhillips with a target price of $116. * An analyst from Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on ConocoPhillips, which currently sits at a price target of $124. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Overweight rating on ConocoPhillips, maintaining a target price of $123.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

