Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Zeta Global Holdings

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Zeta Global Holdings. Our analysis of options history for Zeta Global Holdings ZETA revealed 9 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 22% of traders were bullish, while 55% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 4 were puts, with a value of $479,876, and 5 were calls, valued at $199,206.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $20.0 and $30.0 for Zeta Global Holdings, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Zeta Global Holdings's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Zeta Global Holdings's significant trades, within a strike price range of $20.0 to $30.0, over the past month.

Zeta Global Holdings Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ZETA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $6.8 $6.7 $6.79 $25.00 $163.1K 1.5K 440 ZETA PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $5.5 $5.4 $5.5 $22.50 $148.5K 60 470 ZETA PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $7.0 $6.8 $6.8 $25.00 $136.0K 1.5K 200 ZETA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $1.35 $1.1 $1.15 $30.00 $54.4K 256 470 ZETA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $0.7 $0.6 $0.6 $22.50 $52.6K 9.8K 1.5K

About Zeta Global Holdings

Zeta Global Holdings Corp is an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software. It serves enterprise customers across multiple industries, including financial services, insurance, telecommunications, automotive, travel and hospitality, and retail. Its Zeta Marketing Platform, or ZMP, is an omnichannel marketing platform with identity data at its core. The ZMP can analyze billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Zeta Global Holdings, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Zeta Global Holdings

With a trading volume of 3,584,059, the price of ZETA is up by 1.66%, reaching $18.99.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 66 days from now.

Expert Opinions on Zeta Global Holdings

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $18.0.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Goldman Sachs keeps a Neutral rating on Zeta Global Holdings with a target price of $18.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Zeta Global Holdings with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.