Citigroup Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Citigroup.

Looking at options history for Citigroup C we detected 62 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 35% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 61% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 28 are puts, for a total amount of $2,577,248 and 34, calls, for a total amount of $2,878,592.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $30.0 to $110.0 for Citigroup during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Citigroup stands at 5707.32, with a total volume reaching 74,990.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Citigroup, situated within the strike price corridor from $30.0 to $110.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Citigroup Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume C CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $0.47 $0.43 $0.44 $100.00 $550.0K 58.5K 13.8K C PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $4.9 $4.85 $4.9 $92.50 $343.4K 786 26 C PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $14.6 $14.45 $14.45 $110.00 $164.7K 451 436 C CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $1.08 $1.05 $1.08 $97.50 $159.5K 23.0K 1.2K C PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/18/26 $10.2 $10.0 $10.0 $95.00 $155.0K 400 155

About Citigroup

Citigroup is a global financial-services company doing business in more than 100 countries and jurisdictions. Citigroup's operations are organized into five primary segments: services, markets, banking, US personal banking, and wealth management. The bank's primary services include cross-border banking needs for multinational corporates, investment banking and trading, and credit card services in the United States.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Citigroup, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Citigroup Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 9,184,638, the C's price is down by -1.79%, now at $95.34.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 39 days.

Expert Opinions on Citigroup

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $105.0.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Truist Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for Citigroup, targeting a price of $105.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

