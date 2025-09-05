Dell Technologies's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Dell Technologies. Our analysis of options history for Dell Technologies DELL revealed 13 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 30% of traders were bullish, while 53% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 4 were puts, with a value of $123,110, and 9 were calls, valued at $467,725.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $35.0 to $130.0 for Dell Technologies during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Dell Technologies's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Dell Technologies's whale trades within a strike price range from $35.0 to $130.0 in the last 30 days.

Dell Technologies Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DELL CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/26/25 $9.75 $8.75 $9.5 $120.00 $95.0K 466 100 DELL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $89.45 $86.4 $87.86 $40.00 $87.8K 105 0 DELL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $27.6 $27.0 $27.3 $100.00 $54.6K 121 0 DELL CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $93.85 $91.25 $92.26 $35.00 $46.1K 21 0 DELL CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $93.65 $91.25 $91.72 $35.00 $45.8K 21 10

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies is a broad information technology vendor, primarily supplying hardware to enterprises. It focuses on premium and commercial personal computers, as well as enterprise on-premises data center hardware. It holds top-three market shares in its core markets of personal computers, peripheral displays, mainstream servers, and external storage. Dell has a robust ecosystem of component and assembly partners, and also relies heavily on channel partners to fulfill its sales.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Dell Technologies, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Dell Technologies

With a trading volume of 1,669,667, the price of DELL is up by 0.46%, reaching $127.25.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 81 days from now.

What The Experts Say On Dell Technologies

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $155.8.

* An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Overweight rating on Dell Technologies, maintaining a target price of $144. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from UBS keeps a Buy rating on Dell Technologies with a target price of $155. * An analyst from Evercore ISI Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Dell Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $160. * An analyst from Citigroup persists with their Buy rating on Dell Technologies, maintaining a target price of $160. * An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Overweight rating on Dell Technologies, maintaining a target price of $160.

