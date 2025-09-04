Looking At Walmart's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Walmart. Our analysis of options history for Walmart WMT revealed 25 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 32% of traders were bullish, while 56% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 18 were puts, with a value of $1,098,266, and 7 were calls, valued at $1,666,889.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $80.0 to $110.0 for Walmart over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Walmart options trades today is 2063.64 with a total volume of 14,468.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Walmart's big money trades within a strike price range of $80.0 to $110.0 over the last 30 days.

Walmart Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WMT CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/18/26 $10.75 $10.65 $10.7 $97.50 $1.3M 611 1.3K WMT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $10.0 $9.9 $10.0 $110.00 $100.0K 265 641 WMT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $10.0 $9.85 $10.0 $110.00 $100.0K 265 641 WMT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $9.95 $9.85 $9.94 $110.00 $99.4K 265 350 WMT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $10.45 $10.3 $10.3 $110.00 $90.6K 265 190

About Walmart

Walmart is a leading retailer in the United States, with its strategy predicated on superior operating efficiency and offering the lowest priced goods to consumers to drive robust store traffic and product turnover. Walmart augmented its low-price business strategy by offering a convenient one-stop shopping destination with the opening of its first supercenter in 1988.Today, Walmart operates over 4,600 stores in the United States (5,200 including Sam's Club) and over 10,000 locations globally. Walmart generated over $460 billion in domestic namesake sales in fiscal 2025, with Sam's Club contributing another $90 billion to the company's top line. Internationally, Walmart generated $120 billion in sales. The retailer serves around 270 million customers globally each week.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Walmart, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Walmart's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 6,507,645, the WMT's price is up by 1.85%, now at $101.28.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 75 days.

Expert Opinions on Walmart

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $118.2.

* An analyst from Guggenheim persists with their Buy rating on Walmart, maintaining a target price of $115. * An analyst from Truist Securities persists with their Buy rating on Walmart, maintaining a target price of $109. * An analyst from Oppenheimer persists with their Outperform rating on Walmart, maintaining a target price of $115. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Overweight rating on Walmart with a target price of $127. * An analyst from Tigress Financial has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Walmart, which currently sits at a price target of $125.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.