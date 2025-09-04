Shopify Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Shopify SHOP, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in SHOP usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 28 extraordinary options activities for Shopify. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 60% leaning bullish and 17% bearish. Among these notable options, 9 are puts, totaling $625,492, and 19 are calls, amounting to $1,978,437.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $70.0 and $185.0 for Shopify, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Shopify's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Shopify's significant trades, within a strike price range of $70.0 to $185.0, over the past month.

Shopify Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SHOP CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/17/25 $6.6 $6.6 $6.6 $145.00 $559.6K 1.8K 928 SHOP CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $50.45 $48.35 $48.88 $95.00 $195.5K 5.9K 40 SHOP CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/17/27 $69.6 $67.35 $68.75 $95.00 $137.5K 0 44 SHOP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/17/27 $65.95 $63.5 $65.75 $100.00 $131.5K 0 20 SHOP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/17/27 $50.75 $49.5 $50.7 $130.00 $101.4K 0 27

About Shopify

Shopify offers an e-commerce platform primarily to small and medium-size businesses. The firm has two segments. The subscription solutions segment allows Shopify merchants to conduct e-commerce on a variety of platforms, including the company's website, physical stores, pop-up stores, kiosks, social networks (Facebook), and Amazon. The merchant solutions segment offers add-on products for the platform that facilitate e-commerce and include Shopify Payments, Shopify Shipping, and Shopify Capital.

In light of the recent options history for Shopify, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Shopify's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 1,311,835, the price of SHOP is up by 0.56%, reaching $141.0.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 68 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Shopify

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $171.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from UBS persists with their Neutral rating on Shopify, maintaining a target price of $145. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JMP Securities continues to hold a Market Outperform rating for Shopify, targeting a price of $185. * An analyst from Evercore ISI Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Shopify, which currently sits at a price target of $170. * An analyst from Benchmark has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Shopify, which currently sits at a price target of $190. * An analyst from Canaccord Genuity has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Shopify, which currently sits at a price target of $165.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Shopify with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.