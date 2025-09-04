Behind the Scenes of Ciena's Latest Options Trends

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Ciena. Our analysis of options history for Ciena CIEN revealed 13 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 38% of traders were bullish, while 23% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $101,550, and 11 were calls, valued at $1,769,969.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $85.0 to $140.0 for Ciena during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Ciena stands at 1249.62, with a total volume reaching 5,155.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Ciena, situated within the strike price corridor from $85.0 to $140.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Ciena Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CIEN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $18.5 $17.2 $18.0 $100.00 $1.0M 5.3K 810 CIEN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $17.7 $16.4 $16.57 $100.00 $135.3K 5.3K 1.1K CIEN CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $18.0 $16.3 $17.25 $100.00 $117.5K 5.3K 937 CIEN CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $16.9 $16.3 $16.65 $100.00 $94.9K 5.3K 1.0K CIEN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $1.6 $0.75 $1.6 $130.00 $78.4K 1.0K 19

About Ciena

Ciena is a telecommunications equipment provider focused on optical transport technologies, with clients in a number of industries such as communication services providers, web-scale providers, cable operators, government, and large enterprises worldwide. The company provides equipment, software, and services that support transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and data traffic management.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Ciena, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Ciena

Trading volume stands at 2,358,646, with CIEN's price up by 24.42%, positioned at $117.97.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 0 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Ciena

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $100.0.

* An analyst from Stifel has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Ciena, which currently sits at a price target of $100. * An analyst from Rosenblatt persists with their Neutral rating on Ciena, maintaining a target price of $100.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Ciena with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.