Smart Money Is Betting Big In PDD Options

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards PDD Holdings PDD, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in PDD usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 80 extraordinary options activities for PDD Holdings. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 48% leaning bullish and 33% bearish. Among these notable options, 14 are puts, totaling $5,911,079, and 66 are calls, amounting to $14,163,356.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $80.0 to $175.0 for PDD Holdings over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of PDD Holdings stands at 5649.27, with a total volume reaching 226,719.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in PDD Holdings, situated within the strike price corridor from $80.0 to $175.0, throughout the last 30 days.

PDD Holdings Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PDD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/03/25 $5.1 $5.0 $5.1 $121.00 $7.6M 23 20.2K PDD PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/17/27 $19.7 $19.45 $19.5 $120.00 $352.9K 93 300 PDD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/26/25 $5.85 $5.8 $5.85 $128.00 $281.9K 55 2.0K PDD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $10.8 $10.7 $10.8 $125.00 $216.0K 7.1K 241 PDD CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $17.0 $16.2 $16.45 $110.00 $164.5K 1.1K 102

About PDD Holdings

PDD Holdings operates commerce businesses in over 80 countries globally. Its main operations are Pinduoduo, a social commerce platform in China, and Temu, a global e-commerce marketplace. PDD also has a community group purchase business in China. PDD has built a network of sourcing, logistics, and fulfillment capabilities that support its underlying businesses.

Current Position of PDD Holdings

Currently trading with a volume of 4,895,784, the PDD's price is up by 2.14%, now at $124.29.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 78 days.

What The Experts Say On PDD Holdings

Over the past month, 4 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $146.5.

* In a cautious move, an analyst from New Street Research downgraded its rating to Neutral, setting a price target of $120. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Benchmark lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $160. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Overweight rating for PDD Holdings, targeting a price of $165. * An analyst from B of A Securities persists with their Neutral rating on PDD Holdings, maintaining a target price of $141.

