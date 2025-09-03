This Is What Whales Are Betting On Spotify Technology

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Spotify Technology SPOT, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in SPOT usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 39 extraordinary options activities for Spotify Technology. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 53% leaning bullish and 38% bearish. Among these notable options, 11 are puts, totaling $2,191,970, and 28 are calls, amounting to $1,688,234.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $250.0 and $980.0 for Spotify Technology, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Spotify Technology's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Spotify Technology's whale trades within a strike price range from $250.0 to $980.0 in the last 30 days.

Spotify Technology 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SPOT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/18/26 $238.45 $232.95 $234.75 $900.00 $868.9K 38 74 SPOT PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/18/26 $231.35 $227.0 $231.35 $900.00 $855.9K 38 37 SPOT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/12/25 $21.75 $21.0 $21.0 $700.00 $193.2K 155 162 SPOT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/12/25 $16.0 $15.3 $16.0 $700.00 $160.0K 155 292 SPOT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/12/25 $17.65 $14.15 $15.5 $710.00 $154.7K 31 4

About Spotify Technology

Spotify is the leading global music streaming service provider, with nearly 700 million monthly active users and over 250 million paying subscribers, with the latter constituting the firm's premium segment. Most of the firm's revenue and nearly all its gross profit come from the subscribers, who pay a monthly fee to access a music library that consists of most of the most popular songs ever recorded, including all from the major record labels. The firm also sells separate audiobook subscriptions and integrates podcasts within its standard music app. Podcast content is not exclusive and is typically free to access on other platforms. Ad-supported users can access a similar music catalog but cannot customize a similar on-demand experience.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Spotify Technology, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Spotify Technology Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 603,697, with SPOT's price up by 0.52%, positioned at $693.22.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 69 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Spotify Technology

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $841.67.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Guggenheim keeps a Buy rating on Spotify Technology with a target price of $850. * An analyst from Guggenheim has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $850. * An analyst from Oppenheimer has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Spotify Technology, which currently sits at a price target of $825.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Spotify Technology options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.