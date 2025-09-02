Home Depot's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Home Depot.

Looking at options history for Home Depot HD we detected 25 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 32% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 36% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 19 are puts, for a total amount of $1,459,710 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $448,897.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $250.0 to $415.0 for Home Depot over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Home Depot stands at 234.31, with a total volume reaching 4,323.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Home Depot, situated within the strike price corridor from $250.0 to $415.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Home Depot Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/18/26 $7.75 $7.45 $7.65 $310.00 $459.0K 111 602 HD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/05/25 $2.97 $2.86 $2.97 $405.00 $147.6K 313 678 HD CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/18/26 $163.0 $160.8 $161.8 $250.00 $145.6K 9 9 HD CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/20/26 $159.3 $158.1 $158.8 $250.00 $142.9K 31 0 HD PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/03/25 $8.8 $8.6 $8.71 $405.00 $109.7K 9 396

About Home Depot

Home Depot is the world's largest home improvement specialty retailer, operating 2,353 warehouse-format stores offering more than 30,000 products in store and 1 million products online in the US, Canada, and Mexico. Its stores offer building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and decor products and provide various services, including home improvement installation services and tool and equipment rentals. The acquisition of Interline Brands in 2015 allowed Home Depot to enter the MRO business, which has been expanded through the tie-up with HD Supply (2020). The 2024 tie-up with SRS will help grow professional demand in roofing, pool, and landscaping projects, while the pending acquisition of GMS will lift building product sales.

In light of the recent options history for Home Depot, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Home Depot's Current Market Status

With a volume of 2,017,969, the price of HD is down -0.13% at $406.26.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 70 days.

Expert Opinions on Home Depot

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $439.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Truist Securities persists with their Buy rating on Home Depot, maintaining a target price of $433. * An analyst from Baird has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Home Depot, which currently sits at a price target of $450. * An analyst from Stifel persists with their Buy rating on Home Depot, maintaining a target price of $432. * An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Overweight rating on Home Depot, maintaining a target price of $450. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Overweight rating on Home Depot, maintaining a target price of $430.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Home Depot, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.