Liquidia Unusual Options Activity

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Liquidia LQDA, and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in LQDA often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 17 options trades for Liquidia. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 47% bullish and 41% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $32,850, and 16 calls, totaling $1,070,365.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $15.0 to $40.0 for Liquidia over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Liquidia's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Liquidia's whale trades within a strike price range from $15.0 to $40.0 in the last 30 days.

Liquidia Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LQDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $6.0 $2.0 $2.0 $40.00 $400.6K 2.5K 2.0K LQDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $9.4 $9.2 $9.24 $20.00 $111.0K 3.8K 2.0K LQDA CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $2.0 $1.8 $2.0 $40.00 $100.0K 2.5K 2.5K LQDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $1.7 $1.5 $1.55 $35.00 $58.4K 17.9K 1.3K LQDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $9.6 $9.3 $9.42 $20.00 $55.5K 3.8K 1.5K

About Liquidia

Liquidia Corp is a United States-based biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of products that address unmet patient needs, with the current focus directed towards the treatment of pulmonary hypertension (PH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease. It conducts research, development, and manufacturing of novel products by applying its proprietary PRINT technology, a particle engineering platform, to enable the precise production of uniform drug particles. Its product includes YUTREPIA (treprostinil) inhalation powder, for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company also generates revenue from the sale of Treprostinil Injection through an agreement between its subsidiary and the manufacturer.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Liquidia, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Liquidia

Trading volume stands at 2,826,537, with LQDA's price up by 1.52%, positioned at $28.1.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 71 days.

Expert Opinions on Liquidia

A total of 4 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $37.75.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Raymond James persists with their Strong Buy rating on Liquidia, maintaining a target price of $41. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Jefferies downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $43. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Needham continues to hold a Buy rating for Liquidia, targeting a price of $36. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wells Fargo continues to hold a Overweight rating for Liquidia, targeting a price of $31.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.