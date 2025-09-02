Check Out What Whales Are Doing With DDOG

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Datadog DDOG.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with DDOG, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 16 uncommon options trades for Datadog.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 43%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $100,385, and 13 are calls, for a total amount of $957,863.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $55.0 to $165.0 for Datadog over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Datadog's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Datadog's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $55.0 to $165.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Datadog Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DDOG CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/05/25 $1.69 $1.44 $1.55 $135.00 $387.5K 3.9K 2.6K DDOG CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $2.32 $2.08 $2.15 $165.00 $103.2K 407 481 DDOG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $6.8 $3.95 $4.84 $140.00 $83.4K 3.2K 0 DDOG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $44.15 $43.9 $44.15 $90.00 $61.8K 220 14 DDOG CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $2.19 $2.09 $2.15 $165.00 $51.6K 407 241

About Datadog

Datadog is a cloud-native company that focuses on analyzing machine data. The firm's product portfolio, delivered via software as a service, allows a client to monitor and analyze its entire IT infrastructure. Datadog's platform can ingest and analyze large amounts of machine-generated data in real time, allowing clients to utilize it for a variety of applications throughout their businesses.

In light of the recent options history for Datadog, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Datadog

Currently trading with a volume of 2,750,036, the DDOG's price is down by -1.61%, now at $134.48.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 65 days.

Expert Opinions on Datadog

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $167.8.

* An analyst from Citigroup persists with their Buy rating on Datadog, maintaining a target price of $170. * An analyst from Needham downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $175. * An analyst from Jefferies has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Datadog, which currently sits at a price target of $160. * An analyst from Mizuho persists with their Outperform rating on Datadog, maintaining a target price of $155. * An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald persists with their Overweight rating on Datadog, maintaining a target price of $179.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

