MercadoLibre Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on MercadoLibre.

Looking at options history for MercadoLibre MELI we detected 22 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 40% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $386,212 and 14, calls, for a total amount of $861,342.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $1580.0 to $2500.0 for MercadoLibre over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for MercadoLibre's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across MercadoLibre's significant trades, within a strike price range of $1580.0 to $2500.0, over the past month.

MercadoLibre Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MELI PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $145.8 $118.9 $130.0 $2320.00 $130.0K 1 10 MELI CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/17/27 $592.0 $556.0 $569.4 $2500.00 $113.8K 21 2 MELI CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/18/26 $962.7 $948.0 $962.7 $1580.00 $96.2K 14 1 MELI CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/17/25 $175.7 $155.1 $160.0 $2350.00 $80.0K 125 10 MELI CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/17/25 $160.0 $150.0 $160.0 $2350.00 $80.0K 125 5

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre runs the largest e-commerce marketplace in Latin America, with more than 218 million active users and 1 million active sellers across 18 countries stitching into its commerce network or fintech solutions when last reported. The company operates a host of complementary businesses to its core online shop, with shipping solutions (Mercado Envios), a payment and financing operation (Mercado Pago and Mercado Credito), advertisements (Mercado Clics), classifieds, and a turnkey e-commerce solution (Mercado Shops) rounding out its arsenal. MercadoLibre generates revenue from final value fees, advertising royalties, payment processing, insertion fees, subscription fees, and interest income from consumer and small-business lending.

Present Market Standing of MercadoLibre

With a volume of 189,134, the price of MELI is down -2.13% at $2420.16.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 64 days.

Expert Opinions on MercadoLibre

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $2775.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* An analyst from Benchmark has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $2875. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Neutral rating for MercadoLibre, targeting a price of $2700. * An analyst from Citigroup persists with their Buy rating on MercadoLibre, maintaining a target price of $2850. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Raymond James downgraded its rating to Strong Buy, setting a price target of $2750. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its rating to Overweight, setting a price target of $2700.

