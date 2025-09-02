Smart Money Is Betting Big In Deere Options

Investors with significant funds have taken a bullish position in Deere DE, a development that retail traders should be aware of.

This was brought to our attention today through our monitoring of publicly accessible options data at Benzinga. The exact nature of these investors remains a mystery, but such a major move in DE usually indicates foreknowledge of upcoming events.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner identified 9 options transactions for Deere. This is an unusual occurrence. The sentiment among these large-scale traders is mixed, with 44% being bullish and 33% bearish. Of all the options we discovered, 8 are puts, valued at $520,403, and there was a single call, worth $65,880.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $450.0 and $500.0 for Deere, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Deere's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Deere's whale trades within a strike price range from $450.0 to $500.0 in the last 30 days.

Deere 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $24.35 $22.25 $22.25 $490.00 $89.0K 109 117 DE PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/17/25 $30.7 $27.75 $27.75 $500.00 $83.2K 75 60 DE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $23.9 $21.3 $21.3 $490.00 $79.1K 109 117 DE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $34.55 $34.5 $34.5 $500.00 $75.9K 75 22 DE PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/17/25 $26.15 $22.95 $24.98 $490.00 $74.3K 109 77

About Deere

Deere is the world's leading manufacturer of agricultural equipment and a major producer of construction machinery. The company is divided into four reporting segments: production & precision agriculture (PPA), small agriculture & turf (SAT), construction & forestry (CF), and financial services (FS), its captive finance subsidiary. The core PPA business is the largest contributor to sales and profits by far. Geographically, Deere sales are 60% US/Canada, 17% Europe, 14% Latin America, and 9% rest of world. Deere goes to market through a robust dealer network that includes over 2,000 dealer locations in North America with reach into over 100 countries. John Deere financial provides retail financing for machinery to its customers and wholesale financing for dealers.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Deere, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Deere's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 96,548, the price of DE is down by -0.23%, reaching $477.56.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 79 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About Deere

Over the past month, 4 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $559.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Baird continues to hold a Neutral rating for Deere, targeting a price of $488. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from DA Davidson keeps a Buy rating on Deere with a target price of $580. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Oppenheimer keeps a Outperform rating on Deere with a target price of $566. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Truist Securities keeps a Buy rating on Deere with a target price of $602.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Deere, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.