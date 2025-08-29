Lam Research Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Lam Research LRCX, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in LRCX usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 31 extraordinary options activities for Lam Research. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 35% leaning bullish and 45% bearish. Among these notable options, 13 are puts, totaling $1,642,491, and 18 are calls, amounting to $851,664.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $69.0 to $120.0 for Lam Research during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Lam Research's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Lam Research's whale trades within a strike price range from $69.0 to $120.0 in the last 30 days.

Lam Research Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LRCX PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $6.15 $6.05 $6.14 $95.00 $921.0K 3.1K 1.5K LRCX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $1.69 $1.63 $1.69 $96.00 $136.5K 951 1.0K LRCX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/20/26 $7.05 $6.9 $7.05 $95.00 $124.0K 79 176 LRCX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/12/25 $5.25 $5.0 $5.0 $98.00 $100.2K 17 200 LRCX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $2.67 $2.66 $2.67 $99.00 $88.9K 2.1K 397

About Lam Research

Lam Research is one of the largest semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment manufacturers in the world. It specializes in deposition and etch, which entail the buildup of layers on a semiconductor and the subsequent selective removal of patterns from each layer. Lam holds the top market share in etch and holds the clear second share in deposition. It is more exposed to memory chipmakers for DRAM and NAND chips. It counts as top customers the largest chipmakers in the world, including TSMC, Samsung, Intel, and Micron.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Lam Research, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Lam Research

With a volume of 6,466,251, the price of LRCX is down -4.68% at $99.22.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 54 days.

Expert Opinions on Lam Research

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $108.0.

* An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Lam Research, which currently sits at a price target of $98. * An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Lam Research, which currently sits at a price target of $120. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Needham keeps a Buy rating on Lam Research with a target price of $115. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Lam Research with a target price of $94. * An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Lam Research, which currently sits at a price target of $113.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.