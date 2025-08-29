A Closer Look at Snowflake's Options Market Dynamics

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Snowflake SNOW.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SNOW, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 78 uncommon options trades for Snowflake.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 43% bullish and 47%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 24 are puts, for a total amount of $1,683,593, and 54 are calls, for a total amount of $4,024,353.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $100.0 to $340.0 for Snowflake over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Snowflake's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Snowflake's whale trades within a strike price range from $100.0 to $340.0 in the last 30 days.

Snowflake Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SNOW PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $4.8 $4.65 $4.68 $200.00 $386.5K 403 835 SNOW CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/20/26 $60.1 $58.9 $59.8 $190.00 $209.3K 50 39 SNOW CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $64.45 $63.05 $64.0 $180.00 $192.0K 4.8K 30 SNOW PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $22.3 $22.1 $22.3 $240.00 $158.3K 135 121 SNOW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $21.25 $21.2 $21.25 $240.00 $157.2K 875 26

About Snowflake

Founded in 2012, Snowflake is a fully managed platform that consolidates data hosted on different public clouds for centralized analytics and governance. Snowflake's cloud-native architecture allows users to independently scale the compute and storage layers, providing customers with optimized performance at lower costs. The company's data lake and data warehouse products support a variety of use cases, including business analytics, data engineering, and artificial intelligence. Snowflake is widely used by Fortune 2000 companies in financial services, media, and retail sectors.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Snowflake, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Snowflake

Trading volume stands at 8,720,390, with SNOW's price down by -1.94%, positioned at $236.33.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 82 days.

What The Experts Say On Snowflake

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $258.6.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Snowflake, which currently sits at a price target of $275. * An analyst from Goldman Sachs persists with their Buy rating on Snowflake, maintaining a target price of $260. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JMP Securities continues to hold a Market Outperform rating for Snowflake, targeting a price of $283. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Macquarie keeps a Neutral rating on Snowflake with a target price of $235. * In a positive move, an analyst from B of A Securities has upgraded their rating to Buy and adjusted the price target to $240.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Snowflake options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.