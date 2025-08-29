What the Options Market Tells Us About Mastercard

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Mastercard MA, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in MA usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 15 extraordinary options activities for Mastercard. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 13% leaning bullish and 73% bearish. Among these notable options, 12 are puts, totaling $834,393, and 3 are calls, amounting to $89,348.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $530.0 to $630.0 for Mastercard during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Mastercard's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Mastercard's whale activity within a strike price range from $530.0 to $630.0 in the last 30 days.

Mastercard 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $23.7 $22.75 $23.16 $590.00 $233.0K 2.6K 111 MA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/05/25 $1.97 $1.8 $1.93 $585.00 $81.2K 133 417 MA PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $10.05 $10.0 $10.05 $550.00 $67.3K 119 80 MA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $32.0 $31.45 $32.02 $615.00 $67.2K 0 93 MA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $31.95 $31.5 $32.0 $615.00 $67.1K 0 51

About Mastercard

Mastercard is the second-largest payment processor in the world, having processed close to $10 trillion in volume during 2024. Mastercard operates in over 200 countries and processes transactions in over 150 currencies.

Where Is Mastercard Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 860,439, the price of MA is up by 0.95%, reaching $596.07.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 62 days from now.

What The Experts Say On Mastercard

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $662.4.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.