SoFi Technologies Unusual Options Activity For August 29

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on SoFi Technologies. Our analysis of options history for SoFi Technologies SOFI revealed 36 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 52% of traders were bullish, while 38% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 4 were puts, with a value of $221,113, and 32 were calls, valued at $7,271,986.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $1.0 and $40.0 for SoFi Technologies, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in SoFi Technologies's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to SoFi Technologies's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $1.0 to $40.0 over the preceding 30 days.

SoFi Technologies Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SOFI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/26 $24.55 $23.75 $24.39 $1.00 $830.5K 22.4K 2.4K SOFI CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $24.65 $23.65 $24.51 $1.00 $612.7K 22.4K 1.2K SOFI CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $24.5 $23.75 $24.42 $1.00 $610.5K 22.4K 3.4K SOFI CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $24.5 $23.75 $24.42 $1.00 $610.5K 22.4K 2.6K SOFI CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/18/26 $25.45 $23.45 $24.42 $1.00 $610.5K 22.4K 534

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi is a financial-services company that was founded in 2011 and is based in San Francisco. Initially known for its student loan refinancing business, the company has expanded its product offerings to include personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, investment accounts, banking services, and financial planning. The company intends to be a one-stop shop for its clients' finances and operates solely through its mobile app and website. Through its acquisition of Galileo in 2020, the company also offers payment and account services for debit cards and digital banking.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding SoFi Technologies, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

SoFi Technologies's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 26,440,310, with SOFI's price down by -2.86%, positioned at $25.3.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 60 days.

What The Experts Say On SoFi Technologies

Over the past month, 4 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $23.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Mizuho persists with their Outperform rating on SoFi Technologies, maintaining a target price of $26. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods continues to hold a Underperform rating for SoFi Technologies, targeting a price of $14. * An analyst from Citigroup persists with their Buy rating on SoFi Technologies, maintaining a target price of $28. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Neutral rating on SoFi Technologies with a target price of $24.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.