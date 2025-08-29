What the Options Market Tells Us About Marvell Tech

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Marvell Tech. Our analysis of options history for Marvell Tech MRVL revealed 41 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 39% of traders were bullish, while 46% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 23 were puts, with a value of $1,390,557, and 18 were calls, valued at $919,927.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $35.0 to $100.0 for Marvell Tech during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Marvell Tech's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Marvell Tech's whale trades within a strike price range from $35.0 to $100.0 in the last 30 days.

Marvell Tech Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MRVL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/26 $8.0 $7.9 $7.91 $60.00 $364.4K 2.6K 882 MRVL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $9.05 $8.95 $9.0 $62.50 $180.0K 410 285 MRVL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/26 $8.0 $7.85 $7.88 $60.00 $102.4K 2.6K 1.0K MRVL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/26/25 $3.4 $3.3 $3.4 $64.00 $102.0K 20 568 MRVL PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/05/25 $2.55 $2.38 $2.44 $64.00 $97.3K 1.2K 581

About Marvell Tech

Marvell Technology is a fabless chip designer focused on wired networking, where it has the second-highest market share. Marvell serves the data center, carrier, enterprise, automotive, and consumer end markets with processors, optical and copper transceivers, switches, and storage controllers.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Marvell Tech, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Marvell Tech's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 38,396,403, the price of MRVL is down by -16.81%, reaching $64.25.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 95 days from now.

What The Experts Say On Marvell Tech

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $88.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

