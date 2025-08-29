Vistra's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Vistra VST.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with VST, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 options trades for Vistra.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 33% bullish and 55%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $74,464, and 8, calls, for a total amount of $402,828.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $150.0 to $205.0 for Vistra over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Vistra options trades today is 400.75 with a total volume of 955.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Vistra's big money trades within a strike price range of $150.0 to $205.0 over the last 30 days.

Vistra 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VST CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $22.85 $20.3 $21.21 $195.00 $84.7K 227 103 VST PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $1.92 $1.79 $1.79 $150.00 $74.4K 314 416 VST CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/05/25 $20.3 $17.95 $18.9 $172.50 $66.1K 0 0 VST CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $4.0 $3.9 $4.0 $205.00 $60.0K 1.5K 160 VST CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $34.6 $33.6 $34.31 $185.00 $54.8K 102 20

About Vistra

Vistra Energy is one of the largest power producers and retail energy providers in the US. Following the 2024 Energy Harbor acquisition, Vistra owns 41 gigawatts of nuclear, coal, natural gas, solar, and energy storage assets. The proposed Lotus Partners acquisition would add 2.6 GW of natural gas generation. Its retail electricity business serves 5 million customers in 20 states, including almost a third of all Texas electricity consumers. Vistra emerged from the Energy Future Holdings bankruptcy as a stand-alone entity in 2016. It acquired Dynegy in 2018.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Vistra, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Vistra Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 338,273, with VST's price down by -2.71%, positioned at $191.37.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 69 days.

Expert Opinions on Vistra

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $224.33.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.